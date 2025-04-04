Advertisement

China Responds To US With 34% Retaliatory Tariff As Trade War Escalates

Beijing also imposed exports controls on seven rare earth elements, its commerce ministry said, including gadolinium -- commonly used in MRIs -- and yttrium, which is used in consumer electronics.

Read Time: 1 min
Beijing:

The Chinese government said on Friday it would slap 34 percent tariffs on all imports of US goods from April 10, after Washington imposed steep new levies on Chinese products.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

