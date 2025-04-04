China Responds To US With 34% Retaliatory Tariff As Trade War Escalates

The Chinese government said on Friday it would slap 34 percent tariffs on all imports of US goods from April 10, after Washington imposed steep new levies on Chinese products.

Beijing also imposed exports controls on seven rare earth elements, its commerce ministry said, including gadolinium -- commonly used in MRIs -- and yttrium, which is used in consumer electronics.

