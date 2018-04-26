China Partners With Intel, Plans To Use AI, Drones To Protect Great Wall

Under an agreement between the government and the US tech giant Intel, the world's second largest manufacturer of semiconductors and microprocessors, and the China Foundation For Cultural Heritage Conservation will explore ways to collaborate in the inspection, repair and preservation of the Great Wall, Xinhua news agency reported.
To begin with, Intel drones will collect images from sections of the monument and use 3D modelling to identify damaged areas.
"The use of the latest technologies, will provide a new perspective of the protection of the Great Wall, and show us the great potential of science and technology in cultural heritage protection," said Li Xiaojie, director of the China Foundation For Cultural Heritage Conservation.
The Great Wall, a symbol of China, is actually not just one wall, but many interconnected walls built between the third century B.C. and the Ming Dynasty (1384-1644).
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)