China Builds Over 200 New Prisons As Xi Jinping Ups Anti-Corruption Drive

China has built or expanded over 200 specialised detention facilities across the country to support President Xi Jinping's widening anti-corruption campaign, reports CNN. The detention facilities, known as "liuzhi" centres, are designed to hold suspects for up to six months without access to legal counsel or family visits.

Since coming to power in 2012, President Xi has prioritised combating graft and consolidating control over the Communist Party and military. Now in his third term, his anti-corruption crusade has become a defining feature of his leadership, extending beyond party lines into public institutions.

Liuzhi, codified in 2018, replaces the controversial “shuanggui” system, which was criticised for abuse and torture. The centres have padded surfaces, round-the-clock guards, and surveillance cameras to monitor detainees. They target not just Communist Party officials but also anyone exercising “public power,” including officials, civil servants, and managers of public institutions. Businessmen suspected of bribery can also be detained. High-profile cases include billionaire investment banker Bao Fan and former soccer star Li Tie, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for corruption.

Between 2017 and November 2024, more than 218 liuzhi centres were built or expanded, with construction accelerating post-pandemic.

Critics argue that the expanded detention regime enables abuse of power and forced confessions. A lawyer representing officials in corruption cases told CNN that detainees often face threats, torture, and extreme psychological pressure. “Most succumb to the agony,” the lawyer said.

In one case, Chen Jianjun, a former official, claimed he was subjected to sleep deprivation and forced to sit upright for 18 hours daily during his six-month detention. His account, shared by his daughter, includes sketches on toilet paper showing the harsh conditions.

Authorities have established standard construction rules for liuzhi centres, with a national plan in place for building these facilities between 2023 and 2027. The centres are designed to prevent detainees from harming themselves, with features like padded walls and anti-slip surfaces.

Critics warn that local anti-graft agencies may be abusing their power, detaining businesspeople on false charges to extract bribes. In a now-censored article, economist Zhou Tianyong called for reforms, arguing such practises could harm China's economy.

A proposed amendment to the national supervision law has stirred controversy. It mandates investigators to follow "lawful, civilized, and standardised" interrogation practises but overlooks demands for access to legal counsel during liuzhi detention. The amendment also proposes extending the maximum detention period from six to eight months.