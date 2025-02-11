China Man, Who Suffered Heart Attack, Regains Consciousness Only To Say "I Need To Rush To Work"

A man in China has caught social media's attention after collapsing from a heart attack at a railway station, only to regain consciousness and say, "I need to rush to work". According to the South China Morning Post, the incident took place on February 4 at a railway station in Changsha, Hunan province. The man in his 40s was queuing to board a train when he suddenly collapsed. Several railway station staff and a doctor rushed to his rescue, performing emergency resuscitation. The man gained consciousness after about 20 minutes.

After regaining consciousness, the man surprised everyone with his first words. "I need to take the high-speed train to go to work," he said, adding that he did not think it necessary to go to hospital, SCMP reported. A doctor at the scene urged the man to go to the hospital, warning that he might have suffered injuries from the fall. Initially, he resisted going to the hospital. However, after some persuasion, he agreed to board an ambulance for further examination.

The man ordeal resonated with several internet users in China. "Oh dear, he woke up and the first thing he thought of was to make money. I am so moved!" said one social media user.

"He is not alone in this society. Most of us have to bear high burdens, from house loans to kids' education. It is not easy for everyone," another person said.

Notably, the incident comes against a backdrop of persistently high unemployment rates and reports of overwork in China. According to SCMP, the unemployment rate for people aged between 16 and 24, excluding students, was 16.1% in November last year, down from 17.1% in October.

Cases of employees' sudden deaths caused by excessively long working hours have frequently made headlines. In 2022, an IT engineer at a leading digital company in Shanghai - who was in his 30s - died suddenly in a gym. The engineer is survived by his pregnant wife and was burdened by a home loan of 20,000 yuan (approximately Rs 239,000) a month.