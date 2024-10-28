When Shark Tank's Jane Lu Received The "Worst Job Application Ever"

Jane Lu, the founder of online fashion retailer Showpo, has shared the "worst job application ever" she received. The application, to assist her, appears to have been written with artificial intelligence (AI), the Australian businesswoman said. She discovered blatant errors and likened it to “ChatGPT copy and paste.

In a video on TikTok, Ms Lu, a panellist on Shark Tank, read out the application, highlighting the lack of attention to various details in it. "I am confident that my experience in (relevant experience/skill) positions me as a strong candidate,” read the job application.



In the document, key details such as the skills on “specific projects, courses or initiatives” were left blank, indicating how the applicant failed to proofread it before submitting it to the company.



The applicant did not remove part of the prompt generated by the AI platform at the top of the cover letter, which read, “Here is a more polished and articulate version of your cover letter”.



Lu noted that the applicant "copied and pasted this thing that's, like, half-filled”.



She later apologised to the applicant for failing to make it to the next round (interviews), besides reminding others to "use a little bit of this", pointing to her head.



As per the data released by YouGov, almost half of the people in Australia -- 48% -- are aware of major AI platforms, like ChatGPT, but it does not mean they are as likely to use them.



Data show how youngsters were most likely to rely on AI platforms, with two-fifths of 'Gen Z' (40%) and millennials (37%) using ChatGPT at least once.

Jane Lu, a well known fashion guru, started Showpo in 2010 from her parent's garage. Over the last couple of years, the brand has emerged into a big name in the industry. It is known for its trendy and affordable clothing. She has also launched the Lazy Ceo's guide to starting and growing an online business.