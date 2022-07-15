Camel Bites Zoo Owner In US, Drags Him 15 Feet: Report

The incident occurred on July 13 at the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport.

The owner of a zoo in Minnesota, the United States, was bitten by a camel he was escorting on his head. The animal even dragged the man, identified by CBS News as Roger Blenker, several feet. He was then airlifted to the area hospital on Wednesday afternoon, the outlet further said in its report.

The incident occurred on July 13 at the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport, about 90 miles northwest of Minneapolis, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Mr Blenker, 32, from Albany was attacked by the camel during the training he was providing for shipment. The camel is believed to have dragged the owner around 15 feet by putting his head in its jaws and biting down, according to CBS News report.

The police said that Seth Wickson, another employee, raced to his colleague's rescue. Mr Wickson attempted to remove the camel's grip on Mr Blenker's head by inserting a plastic walking board into its jaws. However, after releasing him, the camel then rushed towards Mr Wickson, before biting him on the head as well. He then freed himself from the camel's hold.

Mr Blenker was taken to St Cloud Hospital by Life Link Helicopter, but Mr Wickson refused any medical treatment, the police said in the release.

According to a recent post by the zoo on Facebook, "Update on the owner: We wanted to give you an update to the incident that occurred today. The owner has been examined by the medical providers and per protocol he had to be transferred. He has been alert, oriented and able to move around with some minor injuries that are all non-life threatening and is expected to make a full recovery. We want to thank all of the medical providers and the support and prayers from everyone. It is greatly appreciated."

The zoo officials further said that the camel wasn't hurt and "remains in good health." The zoo, meanwhile, remains open to visitors.