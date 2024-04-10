Bulgarian Gang Stole Rs 567 Crore From Taxpayers In Biggest UK Benefits Scam

The gang utilised millions to finance an extravagant way of living.

Five Bulgarian nationals have been convicted and face jail time for their involvement in a massive benefit fraud scheme, stealing an estimated 54 million pounds (Rs 5,67,1668600)-the largest ever recorded in Britain, according to The Metro News.

The group, identified as Galina Nikolova (38), Stoyan Stoyanov (27), Tsvetka Todorova (52), Gyunesh Ali (33), and Patritsia Paneva (26), all pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering, as per the news outlet.

Their operation involved making thousands of fraudulent Universal Credit claims over a five-year period (October 2016-2021). They used a variety of methods to deceive the system, including creating fake identities and submitting forged documents such as tenancy agreements, payslips, and letters from landlords, employers, and even GPs.

The determined gang wouldn't give up on rejected claims, resubmitting them persistently until they were approved.

Authorities discovered "benefit factories" set up in London, acting as fronts for the criminal activity. These businesses posed as legitimate agencies assisting people with obtaining National Insurance numbers and their rightful benefits. However, after applicants submitted their claims, they were essentially taken over by the gang.

The investigation further revealed a money laundering scheme used to clean up the stolen funds.

The full details of the sentencing are yet to be announced. This case highlights a significant vulnerability in the benefits system and serves as a warning for stricter measures to prevent future large-scale frauds.

Ben Reid, the Specialist Prosecutor representing the CPS, characterised it as a "complex and challenging case" necessitating "close and effective work" among UK authorities, Bulgarian counterparts, and the European Union crime agency, Eurojust.