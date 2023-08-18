Brazilian Singer Shot Dead While Performing At Concert

The incident took place in Recife on August 13.

Sergiho Murilo Goncalves Filho, a Brazilian singer, was shot dead while performing at a concert, according to a report in Independent. The incident took place in Recife on August 13, when the singer was trying to stop a fight between a couple, the outlet further said. The 29-year-old singer, popularly known as MC Serginho Porradao, was shot in the head at the concert. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries the next day.

As per Brazilian news outlet G1, the singer, whose real name is Sergio Goncalves, was trying to resolve a fight between a woman and a man - identified as Manuela Tenorio and Rodrigo Fortunato. The latter, who is a cop, then allegedly opened fire and struck the singer and the woman. Ms Tenorio was declared dead at the scene whereas the singer was taken to a clinic and then rushed to a hospital. According to the Independent report, Mr Fortunato was on medical leave at the time of the incident.

The cop testified on August 15 and was released after two hours of questioning. An investigation is still ongoing.

Nelson Souza Filho, the uncle of MC Serginho Porradao, told Independent, "He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Everything he did for his family and the community was good." Furthermore, he said that the victim's aunt had asked him not to perform at the concert, but he insisted and told them that he would "come back quickly."

"May justice be done, both by the police and God," he added.

Felipe Goncalves, brother of the singer, added, "We are extremely saddened by this tragedy. Serginho was always enjoying life and joking around."

"He was a wonderful person who gave good vibes everywhere he went. He will be greatly missed," Oziel Ferreira, MC Serginho Porradao's old friend, said in a tribute.