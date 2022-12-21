'Bomb Cyclone': Monster Storm Could Bring Deadly Winter Weather To US

A man clears his driveway of snow from an overnight storm in US.

As a bomb cyclone is predicted to bring blizzard conditions and strong winds to a significant portion of the continental United States during the approaching Christmas week, severe winter weather is expected to have an impact on millions of people across the country, according to Metro News.

The media outlet further said that the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter weather advisories and warnings to numerous states and has warned that the entire nation might see dangerously low temperatures and snow showers. Many western states, including large portions of Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming, have issued winter weather advisories.

"These areas are also expected to see sudden snow squalls, when snow falling at over 1 inch per hour combines with wind gusts to create hazardous driving conditions."

We've got chills just looking at this forecast 🥶



⬇️ This shows high temps Tue-Sun, the color represents the departure from average. Many will experience MUCH below average temps this week, ~20-30° or more below. Keep in mind, wind chill will make it feel even colder than this! pic.twitter.com/4fGd3lXdoP — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 20, 2022

According to Fox Weather, the winter storm will also usher in bitterly cold, life-threatening temperatures that will spawn a widespread flash freeze in the Plains, Midwest, and East as heavy rain is followed by temperatures rapidly falling below freezing all the way to Florida, which could see its coldest Christmas in more than 30 years.

According to USA Today, winter storm warnings, wind chill warnings, and winter weather advisories were in effect across parts of the Midwest and Pacific Northwest, where up to 24 inches of additional snow was anticipated in Washington on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for over 40 million people in the North Central United States, including Chicago, where high winds and chilly temperatures were anticipated to be more of a threat than snowfall.