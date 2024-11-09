Blast Rocks Railway Station In Pakistan, 24 Killed, CCTV Captures Moment

A suspected suicide blast rocked a railway station in Pakistan's Balochistan killing at least 24 people and injuring 40 others. Quetta's main railway station was crowded when the blast occurred, showed CCTV. Bodies were later seen scattered across the platform and the roof was blown away.

The blast occurred when a Peshawar-bound train was about to depart, said a senior police official, adding that it seemed to be a suicide blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

"The blast targeted army personnel from the Infantry School," said Mouzzam Jah Ansari, Inspector General of Police in Balochistan, confirming the 24 deaths.

A hospital spokesman told Reuters at least 44 injured people were brought to the local hospital.

The blast comes as Pakistan grapples with a rise in terror attack by militant groups. Nearly three months ago, separatist groups carried out a wave of attacks on police stations and highways in Balochistan, killing at least 73 people.