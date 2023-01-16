Black box Of Nepal Plane That Crashed With 72 On Board Found: Report

Nepalese authorities have recovered the black box from Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed yesterday, news agency ANI reported quoting officials. The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft from Kathmandu with 72 people on board crashed in the tourist city of Pokhara minutes before landing on Sunday in clear weather. At least 68 of the passengers are dead.

Five Indians were also on the board.

There is no information about any survivor so far, said Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson at Yeti Airlines.

"The families have been contacted. Our Sub Divisional Magistrate and other officials are meeting them," the official said.

The plane crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport around 20 minutes after the take-off, suggesting the aircraft might have been on the descent. The flight time between the two cities is 25 minutes.