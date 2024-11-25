Bitcoin Millionaire Sparks $2 Million Treasure Hunt, Leaves Clues Across US

A former Bitcoin investor has launched a treasure hunt, hiding over $2 million in valuables at five secret locations in the United States. Jon Collins-Black, who amassed his fortune through Bitcoin, has concealed chests filled with treasures ranging from gold doubloons to rare Pokemon cards, all carefully hidden and accompanied by cryptic clues for would-be adventurers to decipher, reported The New York Post.

The hidden treasures are part of a challenge Collins-Black created to spark curiosity and excitement. The 43-year-old entrepreneur has published a book titled ‘There's Treasure Inside,' which contains detailed puzzles, maps and clues to guide treasure hunters to the five elusive chests.

“You don't have to be a genius to solve the clues. There's no grand cypher. If you have curiosity, imagination and the willingness to try something new, you can find the treasures that I've hidden,” Collins-Black was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

The chests include valuable items such as a diamond and sapphire brooch once owned by Jacqueline Onassis, a fourth-century BCE Greek gold laurel, a Picasso-designed coin, and even a rare piece of lunar rock. Some chests also contain iconic items such as a 1986 Michael Jordan rookie trading card and a single Bitcoin, currently worth nearly $1,00,000.

Collins-Black assured none of the treasure chests were hidden in dangerous locations. All five were placed within 4.8 kilometres of a public road and not buried. He also confirmed that the chests were not on private property, ensuring the hunt was open to all.

“I created this treasure hunt because I live for adventure. I hope to ignite that same sense of wonder and curiosity in everyone who joins this journey,” Collins-Black said, according to WKRC.

The idea for the treasure hunt came to Collins-Black during the COVID-19 lockdowns. By combining his love of adventure with his wealth, he created an ongoing mystery for anyone with the desire to embark on a real-life treasure hunt.

While Collins-Black's treasure hunt is only the latest to capture the public's imagination, it has drawn comparisons to a similar challenge from the past. In 2010, New Mexico art dealer Forrest Fenn hid a chest containing gold and jewels worth around $2 million somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Fenn released a poem full of clues, and for a decade, treasure seekers risked their lives searching for it—resulting in at least five deaths.

The treasure was eventually found in June 2020, though the identity of the finder was never revealed. Fenn's death shortly afterwards raised questions about whether the chest had truly been located, leaving many to wonder about the authenticity of the discovery.