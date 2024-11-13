Biden, Trump Set For White House Meeting After Harris Election Loss

Donald Trump broke two significant traditions after losing the 2020 election - declining to invite President-elect Joe Biden to the White House and skipping Biden's inauguration.

However, these customs will be reinstated as Trump and Biden are set to meet at the Oval Office today, marking Trump's first return to the White House since his presidency ended amidst election denialism four years ago.

Trump's comeback was sealed after winning all seven swing states, securing 312 electoral votes to Vice President Kamala Harris' 226, and potentially winning the popular vote.

In a gesture of goodwill, President Biden congratulated Trump on November 6 and invited him to the White House, demonstrating his commitment to a peaceful transfer of power.

According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden's invitation stems from his belief in upholding norms and ensuring a smooth transition.

She said, "It is important not just because it's important to him, but it's important to the American people. The American people deserve this. They deserve a peaceful transfer of power. They deserve a smooth transition. And that's what you're going to see."

The meeting's agenda will be private, but reporters will be present to capture the beginning of the discussion. National security adviser Jake Sullivan revealed that Biden and Trump will discuss domestic and foreign policy issues.

The two leaders have been at odds for years, with vastly differing views on key policies such as climate change, Russia, and trade. Biden has expressed concerns about Trump's impact on democracy, while Trump has criticised Biden's competence

This meeting signifies a return to presidential tradition, particularly after Trump's contentious departure from office. His impeachment by the House for "incitement of insurrection" following the January 6, 2021, US Capitol storming added to the tension. Today's meeting marks a step towards reconciliation and reinforces the importance of democratic norms.

