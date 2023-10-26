Biden Calls For Ban On Assault Weapons After Recent US Shooting

"Today, in the wake of yet another tragedy, I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to fulfill their duty to protect the American people," Joe Biden said in a statement.

Joe Biden condemned the "senseless and tragic" mass shooting in Maine (File)

Washington:

US President Joe Biden on Thursday condemned the "senseless and tragic" mass shooting in Maine which killed 18 people and he called on rival Republicans to back a ban on high-powered weapons. 

"Today, in the wake of yet another tragedy, I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to fulfill their duty to protect the American people. Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," the Democratic president said in a statement.

