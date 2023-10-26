Biden Calls For Ban On Assault Weapons After Recent US Shooting

Joe Biden condemned the "senseless and tragic" mass shooting in Maine (File)

US President Joe Biden on Thursday condemned the "senseless and tragic" mass shooting in Maine which killed 18 people and he called on rival Republicans to back a ban on high-powered weapons.

"Today, in the wake of yet another tragedy, I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to fulfill their duty to protect the American people. Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," the Democratic president said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)