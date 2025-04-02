Obama Tried To Block Kamala Harris' Nomination After Biden's Exit: Book

Former US President Barack Obama worked "behind the scenes" to prevent Kamala Harris from becoming the Democratic nominee after Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 race, according to an upcoming book.

"President Obama absolutely did not think that Joe Biden should continue, according to our sources close to President Obama, and he also didn't want Kamala Harris to be the replacement for Biden," Jonathan Allen, co-author of FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, said, as per The NY Post.

Obama actively pushed for an open convention rather than automatically backing Harris, despite her gaining support from party leaders, he said "He didn't think that she was the best choice for Democrats," he added. "[Barack Obama] worked really behind the scenes for a long time to try to have a mini-primary, or an open convention, or a mini-primary leading to an open convention," Mr Allen said.

"[He] did not have faith in her ability to win the election. He was really working against her."

According to Mr Allen, the day former President Biden "passed the baton" to Harris, Barack Obama spoke with her but refrained from endorsing her immediately. His hesitation was apparently also evident to party insiders, including Representative James Clyburn, who rushed to back Harris before a scheduled call with Obama, anticipating an effort to steer him toward the open convention idea.

"And Clyburn thought to himself, 'This guy is going to try to rope me into the open convention thing, I better get my endorsement of Harris out there fast so this is a short conversation.'," Mr Allen said.

Ultimately, both Barack and Michelle Obama endorsed Harris - but only five days after Joe Biden's exit. In a video call back then, Obama said, "We couldn't be more excited for her - or more thrilled to endorse Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for President of the United States."

In the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris. He secured 312 electoral votes against his Democratic counterpart's 226. Trump also won the popular vote, receiving approximately 49.8 per cent compared to Harris's 48.3 per cent.