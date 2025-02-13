Bankrupt Joann Fabrics To Shut Down 500 Of Its 800 US Stores

Joann Fabrics, a nationwide retailer of craft and fabric supplies with over 800 stores in the United States, announced Wednesday that it will close an unspecified number of stores, including 10 in Connecticut. In a statement to USA TODAY, Joann acknowledged the significant impact of this decision on its employees, customers, and the communities it serves, describing it as "very difficult."

While the company hasn't announced a specific closing date, its recent court filings indicate they are ready to finalize deals immediately.

Joann Stores Closing in Connecticut

All Joann outlets in Connecticut are set to close, as indicated in a court filing. The affected locations include:

Torrington - 39 South Main St.

Norwich - 117 Salem Tpke.

Southington - 774 Queen St.

Newington - 3105 Berlin Tpke.

Milford - 1405 Boston Post Rd.

Hamden - 2300 Dixwell Ave.

Manchester - 1440 Pleasant Valley Rd.

Enfield - 136 Elm St.

Clinton - 274 E Main St.

Brookfield - 143 Federal Rd.

Reason for the Closures

Joann announced in January that it could go out of business if a stronger acquisition bid wasn't secured, following its second bankruptcy filing in a year. The company had previously filed for bankruptcy in March 2024.

According to a Joann press release, the firm aimed to reduce approximately $505 million in debt and secure $132 million in new funding. In its latest bankruptcy proceedings, Joann Inc. sought court approval to sell the business, with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC overseeing the auction process.