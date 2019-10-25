Bangladesh MP Hires Lookalikes To Take Her University Exams: Report

Tamanna Nusrat was enrolled in the Bangladesh Open University as a student of Bachelor of Arts.

A Bangladesh MP was expelled from university after allegedly hiring as many as eight lookalikes to take exams in her place, according to a report.

Tamanna Nusrat, of the ruling Awami League party, is accused of paying the lookalikes to pretend to be her in at least 13 examinations.

Ms Nusrat was enrolled in the Bangladesh Open University (BOU) as a student of Bachelor of Arts.

The incident came to light when a local TV news channel entered one of the exam centres and confronted a women posing as Ms Nusrat.

A four-member investigation team also probed the matter.

Ms Nusrat was elected to the Bangladesh Parliament last year. She holds one of 50 parliamentary seats reserved for women.

The Awami League has said it will take up the matter seriously.

