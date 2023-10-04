Bali Authorities Hunt Tourist After Video Of His Indecent Act At Hindu Temple Goes Viral

His name and nationality have not been publicly disclosed.

Authorities in Bali, Indonesia, are actively searching for a foreign tourist who has sparked outrage among locals by meditating naked at a Hindu shrine. The incident came to light when a video of the man surfaced on several social media pages in Bali. In the video, he was seen sitting in front of a shrine with his legs crossed, appearing to meditate with no clothes on.

Balinese influencer Ni Luh Djelantik shared the video on Instagram, and wrote, ''So disrespectful. Meditating nak*d on our temple? ARE YOU OUT OF YOUR F*CKIN MIND? How could you do this, humiliating the Balinese and their belief? Immigration Officer please get this person, we've had enough! This is a humiliation to us Balinese people.''

The foreign national has been identified by authorities but his name and nationality have not been publicly disclosed.

"We don't need this kind of tourist on our island," one local wrote on Instagram. "Kicking out the tourists with no manners and attitude. Bali doesn't need them!!!" another wrote.

Tedy Riyandi, the director of the Immigration Office, said in a statement to the AFP news agency, ''We are still conducting investigations regarding this incident.''

''The efforts currently being made by the Immigration Office are to contact the foreigner's social media account, but to date, there has been no response,'' Mr Riyandi said.

This is not an isolated case. There have been several incidents in the past where many foreign tourists were deported and banned from returning to Indonesia due to their lewd behaviour. In April 2023, an Instagram influencer from Russia who posted a nude photo of herself in front of a sacred tree was deported from Bali. Notably, mountains, trees, and other natural features are considered holy in Balinese Hindu culture,

In June, Bali immigration deported a Danish woman after she was filmed flashing the public while riding a motorbike. The same month, the local government published a guide for tourists who wish to visit Bali after being pressed to do so by the island's immigration office.

The Island of Bali in Indonesia, famous for its beautiful scenery and lush green hills, is a popular tourist destination, attracting many travelers across the world.