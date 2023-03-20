Australian Woman Fined For Driving A Smashed Car With No Windscreen, Bonnet Or Windows

The engine and front wheels of the car were completely exposed.

Police officials in Australia's Melbourne were left baffled after they witnessed a woman driving a car that appeared to be missing half of its front end. According to a report by News.com.au, officials were left scratching their heads when they saw the 2022 Hyundai Palisade drive past them on Saturday. The heavily damaged vehicle was seen without a rear window, windscreen, bonnet, bumper and front fenders, while the engine and front wheels were completely exposed.

As per the report, the 41-year-old woman had driven it approximately 40 minutes from her home address to where police spotted her on March 18.

Victoria Police shared the pictures of the damaged car along with a witty caption that says, ''Checklist before leaving the house: Keys, Wallet, Front end of the car.''

See the pictures here:

In the caption, they also provided details of the incident and wrote, ''Officers couldn't believe their eyes when this vehicle drove past them on McIntyre Road in Sunshine North on Saturday. ''

This was the second time in a week the woman had been stopped by police while driving the car. She was already issued with a defect notice last Wednesday and was warned the vehicle was unsafe. She was issued another fine of $740 (Rs 61,135) for driving a vehicle in breach of a major defect notice.

''She was issued with another fine, this time for using a light vehicle in breach of a major defect notice, which will cost her $740 plus earning herself three demerit points,'' the post further reads.

The Facebook post has gone viral, leaving users both shocked and amused. One user wrote, ''A user wrote: "I'm actually wondering if she lives in the car. Perhaps that's why she's still driving it! We don't really know what goes on in other people's lives! And No… I'm not saying it's ok to do!"

Another commented, ''The owner of the vehicle is a repeat offender - my question: why hasn't the vehicle been towed away and destroyed? It's obvious the owner isn't abiding by the law.'' A third joked and said, ''She just practising for a role in an upcoming Netflix MAD MAX series.''