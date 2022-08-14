EU Foreign Policy Chief Condemns Attack On Author Salman Rushdie

Attack On Salman Rushdie: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned attack on Salman Rushdie

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that he "strongly" condemns the attack on writer Salman Rushdie.

Strongly condemn the attack on @SalmanRushdie and wish him a speedy recovery.



International rejection of such criminal actions, which violate fundamental rights and freedoms, is the only path towards a better and more peaceful world. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 13, 2022

