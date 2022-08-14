EU Foreign Policy Chief Condemns Attack On Author Salman Rushdie

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that he "strongly" condemns the attack on writer Salman Rushdie.
Strongly condemn the attack on @SalmanRushdie and wish him a speedy recovery.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 13, 2022
International rejection of such criminal actions, which violate fundamental rights and freedoms, is the only path towards a better and more peaceful world.
"International rejection of such criminal actions, which violate fundamental rights and freedoms, is the only path towards a better and more peaceful world", Borrell said in his tweet.