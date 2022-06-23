Watch: Joe Biden Just Defined America In A Single Word. It's A Gaffe.

US President Joe Biden has again become the topic of discussion on social media for his gaffe

US President Joe Biden has once again become the topic of discussion on social media for his gaffe. This time, the 79-year-old was trying to define "America in a single word."

In a video, which has been widely circulated on social media, President Biden says, “America is a nation that can be defined in a single word.” And, then, he fails to pronounce the word, which seems to start with “A”.

President Biden was making the address with Vice President Kamala Harris on his side.

A user has given a humorous twist to President Biden's attempt and wrote, “America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: Asufutimaehaehfutbw.”

The clip has clocked more than 3 million views on Twitter.

America is a nation that can be defined in a single word:



Asufutimaehaehfutbw



????????????????????????????????????????????????pic.twitter.com/laTgT3cnY0 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) June 22, 2022

This isn't the first time when Joe Biden has come under the spotlight for his gaffe. Earlier, during an address at the Equal Pay Day, he called Kamala Harris the “First Lady”. It all happened when President Biden was citing the reason behind Ms Harris' absence.

“There's been a little change in the arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady's husband contracting COVID-19,” President Biden had said.

Kamala Harris wasn't able to attend the event because her husband, Doug Emhoff, had tested positive for coronavirus earlier in that week. “Earlier today, Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19. Mr Emhoff is doing fine and we are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. I have tested negative and will continue to test. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already,” Kamala Harris wrote in a post.