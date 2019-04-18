ArcelorMittal To Offer Steel For Notre Dame Restoration

"The company ... will offer up steel to repair and rebuild the monument," ArcelorMittal said

World | | Updated: April 18, 2019 13:09 IST
The Notre Dame was devastated by a fire late on Saturday night


Paris: 

ArcelorMittal has offered steel for the restoration of the Notre Dame in Paris after a fire gutted the gothic cathedral's roof and destroyed its iconic spire, the steelmaker said on Thursday.

"The company ... will offer up steel to repair and rebuild the monument," ArcelorMittal said in a statement.

The government has opened the reconstruction of Notre Dame to international architects, adding to a question many are asking as France grieves for its national symbol - whether the familiar outline at the heart of the capital should be restored as it was or given a modern twist.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


