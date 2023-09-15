Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max Deliveries Delayed By Few Weeks In China: Report

China has banned the use of iPhone for central government officers (File)

Deliveries of Apple's new high-end phones iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to China are delayed by a few weeks, according to a post by a Bloomberg News reporter on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reporter Mark Gurman posted that Pro Max deliveries are delayed by 4-5 weeks and by 2-3 weeks for the Pro device.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

