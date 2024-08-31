'Ants Everywhere': Tenants Reveal State Of Indian-Origin UK MP's Flats

Jas Athwal, expressing remorse, has pledged to address these issues urgently.

A newly-elected UK MP from the Labour Party, Jas Athwal, has landed in controversy after reports emerged of appalling conditions in rental properties he owns. According to the BBC, black mould and ant infestations have been found in flats managed by Mr Athwal, who holds the distinction of being the biggest landlord in the House of Commons with 15 rental properties.

Tenants in a block of seven flats in Ilford South have reported severe mould problems, with some residents having to clean their ceilings regularly to prevent the toxic substance from spreading. The situation is exacerbated by ant infestations that have made living conditions unbearable. One tenant described ants crawling on their child's body, while another feared eviction after voicing concerns about the dismal state of their flat.

"The ants are everywhere," one resident said. "They are on my kid's body and on their clothes."

Mr Athwal, expressing shock and remorse, has pledged to address these issues urgently.

Andrew Boff, a Conservative member of the London Assembly, has called for an investigation by the Labour Party. Exploitative practices in the rental market was one of the issues that the Labour Party vowed to tackle in its 2024 general election manifesto.

"I'm deeply concerned," said Mr Boff. "I worry that there are people who are Jas Athwal's tenants who are now frightened to speak for fear of being evicted. We've heard this time and time again about how the threat of eviction is used to excuse poor maintenance of properties."