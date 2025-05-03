Advertisement

Anthony Albanese's Left-Leaning Labor Party Projected To Win Australia Polls: Report

PM Anthony Albanese's left-leaning Labor Party projected to win Australia polls

Anthony Albanese's Left-Leaning Labor Party Projected To Win Australia Polls: Report
PM Anthony Albanese's left-leaning Labor Party projected to win Australia polls

PM Anthony Albanese's left-leaning Labor Party projected to win Australia polls, citing media reports.

General election voting has closed in Australia's populous eastern states, such as Sydney and Melbourne, with just two more hours of voting left.

Per opinion polls, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party has a narrow lead over the conservative party. 

Results of the poll could start coming in two hours after polls close.

According to analysts, Albanese has run a solid campaign while opposition leader Peter Dutton has suffered from policy missteps and a perceived ideological closeness to Trump, which has become a top concern for voters, per a report by Reuters.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation also said that opposition leader Peter Dutton is set to lose his seat in the federal election.

