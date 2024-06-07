Another Japanese Town To Build Fence Around Scenic Bridge To Block Mount Fuji View

The scenic bridge in Shizuoka prefecture aligns directly with the outline of Mount Fuji

Last month, the Japanese town of Fujikawaguchiko erected a large black mesh barrier to block the iconic view of Mount Fuji from a popular photo spot. Now, another Japanese town is taking similar steps to deter tourists from causing trouble while attempting to capture the perfect picture of Mount Fuji, the Independent reported. Fuji City, home to 'The Fuji Dream Bridge', is planning to erect a 1.8-meter high metal mesh fence around the area to deter disruptive tourists.

The scenic bridge on Route 139 in Shizuoka prefecture, aligns directly with the outline of Mount Fuji and has become a social media hotspot in recent months. Though it is a regular overpass for locals, tourists are fascinated by the way Mt Fuji looms large over the road, and on the stairs that lead up to the roadside walkway.

According to the Japan Times, residents have complained about foreign visitors venturing onto the road on the Mount Fuji Dream Bridge in search of the perfect shot of Japan's highest peak. Haruhito Yoshizaki, a tourism official in the city of Fuji, said people have been jaywalking across the road to reach a vacant area between the two lanes of traffic where they pose for photos, twirl for videos or just loiter.

The number of visitors to the bridge has risen to over 100 on an average weekend day, according to city officials' estimates.

Despite signs telling people to keep away from the stretch of tarmac, many tourists have been straying into the road. An influx of visitors onto the bridge has disrupted the community, with complaints over illegal parking, litter, loud noise and even tourists defecating in public.

''It all began in December last year when a foreign influencer put images on Instagram. The image soon spread and now, almost all the people who visit the bridge are foreigners, not Japanese,'' Miyu Toyama, from the city government's Exchange Tourism Division, told the South China Morning Post.

Fujikawaguchik, which erected a mesh barrier outside a convenience store last month, said the town welcomes visitors, but complained that those who cross the street non-stop, ignore red lights, park illegally and smoke outside of designated areas have proved a nuisance. However, just one week after the black mesh screen was installed, tourists eager to see the stratovolcano started poking holes through it. Fujikawaguchiko plans to rebuild the barrier with stronger material.

Record numbers of overseas tourists are coming to Japan, where monthly visitors exceeded three million for the first time in March and then again in April.