Amber Heard Set To Appeal Jury's Decision In Defamation Case: Report

Actor Amber Heard is reportedly looking to appeal the decision reached by the jury in her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The jury in Virginia ruled in favour of Depp's claim of defamation and a total amount of 10.35 million dollars is to be paid to the actor.

Amber Heard's spokesperson Alafair Hall told The New York Times that the actor had planned to appeal the decision reached by the jury. Heard was sued by The Pirates of The Caribbean star for an op-ed piece she wrote for the Washington Post, in which she describes the abuse she faced in her life. She did not mention actor Johnny Depp by name in the article.

After the verdict was announced Heard said “I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.” She went on to say she's "heartbroken" that the evidence she produced was "not enough" to qualify her claims as against Mr Depp's power and influence.

Johnny Depp on the other hand has welcomed the verdict saying "the jury gave me my life back". "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," he said. "The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun," said the actor.

Bitter claims and counterclaims headlined the high-profile trial of the two Hollywood celebrities. The trial was telecasted online for millions of viewers with the internet also constantly weighing in on the proceedings of the court with hashtags, reels and other social media content.