Navalny's Wife Says Wrote His Name On Ballot After Voting In Russian Presidential Poll

"Obviously I wrote Navalny's name," she said outside the Russian embassy.

Berlin:

Yulia Navalnaya told journalists and supporters Sunday that she wrote her dissident late husband's name on her ballot after voting in Berlin in Russia's presidential election.

"Obviously I wrote Navalny's name," she said outside the Russian embassy, adding: "It can't be that a month before a presidential campaign, a month before an election, (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin's main opponent, who was already in jail, was killed".

Crowds had earlier chanted: "Yulia, Yulia, we're with you," as she entered to cast her ballot.

