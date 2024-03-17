Navalny's Wife Says Wrote His Name On Ballot After Voting In Russian Presidential Poll

"Obviously I wrote Navalny's name," she said outside the Russian embassy.

Yulia Navalnaya told journalists and supporters Sunday that she wrote her dissident late husband's name on her ballot after voting in Berlin in Russia's presidential election.

"Obviously I wrote Navalny's name," she said outside the Russian embassy, adding: "It can't be that a month before a presidential campaign, a month before an election, (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin's main opponent, who was already in jail, was killed".

Crowds had earlier chanted: "Yulia, Yulia, we're with you," as she entered to cast her ballot.

