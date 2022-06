At least 920 people have died in the Afghan earthquake, a minister said.

The death count from an overnight earthquake in Afghanistan has risen to at least 920, the country's deputy minister for disaster management said Wednesday.

"So far the information we have is that at least 920 people have been martyred and 600 injured," Sharafuddin Muslim told a press conference.

