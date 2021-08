Adam Schiff said it is very unlikely the evacuatio will be completed by August 31.

US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, speaking to reporters on Monday after a briefing by intelligence officials, said he thinks it is very unlikely the evacuation of Afghanistan will be completed by a August 31 deadline.

"I think it's possible but I think it's very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated," Schiff said.

