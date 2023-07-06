90-Year-Old US Woman Retires From Department Store After 74 Years Of Service

Dillard's store manager said Melba Mebane was not just a salesperson, she was a mother.

A 90-year-old woman from Texas is in news for working at a department store 74 years. Melba Mebane retired last month from Dillard's department store and never missed a day or called in sick, according to Fox News. Ms Mebane started her career as an "elevator girl" at the Mayer & Schmidt department store in Tyler, Texas in 1949. It was later acquired by Dillard's in 1956. Ms Mayer started working in men's clothing and cosmetology in the years that followed.

"Melba sets the tone for everything, every expectation, every customer service quality that we look for in a luxury experience," James Saenz, store manager of Dillard's in Tyler, told Fox News.

"She provides all of it to the team. Can you imagine how many people she coached and taught and trained to aspire to be more?" said Mr Saenz, who has known Ms Mebane for 65 years.

"She's not just a salesperson. She's a mother. She guides you. She gives you advice on life. She's amazing," the store manager added.

Speaking to ABC affiliate KAKE, Ms Mebane said, "I loved everybody there, and I loved to go to work every day." Ms Mebane now plans to rest, travel and eat good food.

There was a celebration on Saturday to honour Ms Mebane's decades of work and dedication. She even got a certificate of excellence award for being the store's longest-working employee.

In a statement to Fox News, the 90-year-old said she enjoyed working with "great ladies who love to eat, laugh and cut up".

Ms Mebane was a single mother, and her son Terry has now become a financial advisor.

Terry said Dillard workers told him his mother was the "heart of the store". She even became close with the corporate leadership, including members of the Dillard family, the Fox News report added.