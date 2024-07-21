80 Wounded In Israeli Strikes On Hodeida Port In Yemen: Houthis

At least 80 people were wounded in Israeli strikes that hit the Houthi-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida on Saturday, the health ministry run by the Iran-backed rebels said.

The strikes, which triggered a massive blaze in the port area, left "80 wounded, most of them with severe burns," the rebel ministry said in a statement carried by Houthi media. It did not report any deaths.

