70 Killed In Blast At Election Rally In Pakistan's Quetta

"Seventy bodies are in six different hospitals and there are more than 120 wounded. Between 15 and 20 are in critical condition," Balochistan health minister Faiz Kakar told AFP.

World | | Updated: July 13, 2018 20:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
70 Killed In Blast At Election Rally In Pakistan's Quetta

Southwestern Pakistan witnessed the blast days ahead of the general elections. (File)

Quetta, Pakistan: 

The death toll in a suicide bombing in southwestern Pakistan Friday jumped to 70, an official said, the deadliest in a string of attacks on political rallies that have raised security fears ahead of nationwide polls.

"Seventy bodies are in six different hospitals and there are more than 120 wounded. Between 15 and 20 are in critical condition," Balochistan health minister Faiz Kakar told AFP. 

The blast in the town of Mastung, near the Balochistan provincial capital Quetta, came hours after another bomb killed at least four people at a campaign rally in Bannu in the country's northwest



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Pakistan BlastQuettaTerror Attack

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceNawaz Sharif

................................ Advertisement ................................