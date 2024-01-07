6 Killed In Israeli Raid In West Bank, Says Palestinian Health Ministry

Major deployment of Israeli forces was under way in Jenin (File)

Six people were killed early Sunday during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"An Israeli occupation bombardment on a group of citizens killed six people in Jenin," said the Palestinian Authority-run Ministry of Health, which is based in the West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported early Sunday that a major deployment of Israeli forces was under way in Jenin.

Violence has intensified in the West Bank following an unprecedented attack on Israel launched from the Gaza Strip by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

In response, Israel is carrying out a relentless bombardment and ground invasion that have killed at least 22,722 people, most of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

At least 327 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the conflict broke out, according to a count by the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Health.

The town of Jenin and its refugee camp have been the scene of repeated Israeli raids. Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War in 1967.

