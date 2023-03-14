5 Key Details About US Drone And Russian Fighter Jet That Collided

The US uses the MQ-9 Reaper for both surveillance and strikes, and has long operated over the Black Sea keeping an eye on Russian naval forces.

Reapers can be armed with air-to-ground Hellfire missiles as well as laser-guided bombs and can fly for more than 1,700 km at altitudes of up to 15,000 metres.

An extended version of the MQ-9 has field-retrofittable capabilities such as wing-borne fuel pods and a new reinforced landing gear that extends the aircraft's already long endurance from 27 hours to 34 hours.

The Sukhoi-27 "Flanker", or Su-27, is a twin-engine, highly manoeuvrable fighter aircraft that provides air superiority. It was designed by Sukhoi Design Bureau.