5 Facts On Artemis 1: NASA's Historic Mission To The Moon

The Artemis 1 is the first integrated test of NASA's deep space exploration: the Orion Spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The Artemis 1 launch is an uncrewed flight test that will lay the foundation for sending humans back to the moon.

The Artemis 1 will be the maiden flight in the Artemis space program, which is the space agency's quest to send humans back to the moon after 50 years since the last Apollo program in 1972. In Artemis 1, Mannequins equipped with sensors are standing in for a crew for the mission

The mission will witness the launch of NASA's giant and the world's most powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which will propel the Orion crew capsule into the Moon's orbit before returning to Earth after 42 days. Over the course of the mission, it will travel 450,000 Km from Earth and 40,000 Km beyond the Moon's far side.

In the year 2024, astronauts will travel aboard the Orion capsule and in the following year, humans will once again take a step on the Moon. NASA aims to send the first woman and first person of colour to the Moon.