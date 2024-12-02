3 Dead, 32 Hospitalised After Eating Endangered Sea Turtle In Philippines

Three people have died, and at least 32 others were hospitalized in the Philippines after consuming a stew made from an endangered sea turtle, BBC reported. Officials reported that dozens of indigenous Teduray people began experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal spasms after eating the dish last week in a coastal town in Maguindanao del Norte Province. Although hunting or consuming sea turtles is prohibited under the Philippines' environmental protection laws, these marine creatures continue to be consumed in some communities where they are considered a traditional delicacy.

However, eating sea turtles, particularly their meat or organs, can be extremely dangerous and potentially fatal. Sea turtles often carry toxins such as chelonitoxin, a naturally occurring biotoxin. Consumption of their meat, fat, or other parts can lead to poisoning symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, difficulty breathing, and even death in severe cases. Though the exact cause is unknown, it is thought to be linked to poisonous algae that the turtles eat, according to the Turtle Foundation charity.

A local official, Irene Dillo told the BBC that some dogs, cats, and chickens fed the same sea turtle meat also died. She added that authorities are currently investigating the deaths.

According to local media, most of the residents hospitalised have since been discharged, while the three people who died were buried immediately, adhering to local traditions.

Councilor Datu Mohamad Sinsuat Jr. emphasised the need to strictly enforce the ban on hunting sea turtles in the region. He vowed, "This food poisoning incident will never happen again."

Earlier this year, eight children and an adult died after eating sea turtle meat on Pemba Island in the Zanzibar archipelago, Metro reported. A further 78 people were hospitalised after consuming the meal on March 5, according to Mkoani District medical officer, Dr Haji Bakari.

Similar cases have also been reported in Indonesia, Micronesia and India's Indian Ocean islands. So far, no antidote for the poisoning has been found.