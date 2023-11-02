27 Killed In Israeli Strike Near UN School In Gaza, Says Hamas

27 people were killed in a strike near a UN school in the Jabalia refugee camp. (File)

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday at least 27 people were killed in an Israeli strike near a UN school in the Jabalia refugee camp.

"The bodies of 27 martyrs were recovered and a large number of wounded," said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra in a toll AFP was unable to independently verify. AFP footage from the incident showed several casualties as crowds of people rushed to rescue the injured.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)