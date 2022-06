President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the "heinous killing of worshippers". (File)

Gunmen who attacked a Catholic church on Sunday with explosives in southwest Nigeria killed 21 people and wounded others, a local government official said.

Richard Olatunde, spokesman for the Ondo State governor's office, told AFP that dynamite exploded inside the church in Owo town before gunmen opened fire through the windows during a service.

