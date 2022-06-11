2 Workers Rescued After Falling Into Chocolate Tank At M&M Factory: Report

Both patients were brought to area hospitals, but their conditions remain unknown.

Two people have been rescued after falling into a giant tank of M&M chocolate at the Mars factory in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, CNNreported.

According to a Lancaster County 911 official Nick Schoenberger, after falling into the tank, the first victim was rescued around 3:10 pm (local time), and the second was out by 3:25 pm. Both patients were brought to area hospitals, but their conditions remain unknown.

"One patient was transported by ground and one person was transported by helicopter," Schoenberger said.

The fire department was called for the rescue operation.

Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, told CNN, "They have to cut a hole in the tank's side to get them out," he said.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson were quoted as saying by Fox44News they were managing the situation and are "extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders."

The two people were doing maintenance work for an outside contracting firm at the time of the incident, officials told the local media.

The factory is 12 miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania, and it is well known for making a variety of products including M&Ms and Dove chocolate.