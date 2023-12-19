16-Year-Old UK Girl Dies Of Blood Clot Days After Taking Contraceptive Pill To Ease Period Pain

Layla's family stated that her professors considered her a potential Oxford student.

A 16-year-old girl from the UK died from a blood clot three weeks after she took a contraceptive pill and 48 hours after being diagnosed with a stomach bug, as per a report in The Telegraph. Layla Khan, aged 16, experienced excruciating period pain. Her friends suggested she take a contraceptive pill to ease her symptoms. The college student started taking the tablets on November 25. However, by December 5, she began experiencing headaches, and by the end of the week, she started vomiting.

According to her family, they took Layla for a check-up since she was vomiting every 30 minutes. The doctors gave her a tablet and told her she had a stomach bug. Her family claims they were informed there were "no red flags" when they called the 111 National Health Service helpline.

Her aunt, Jenna Braithwaite said, "On the Sunday night, she was being sick, a lot. She was basically vomiting every 30 minutes. So we got a GP appointment on the Monday morning. Even though she was being sick the whole time she was at the GP's, they gave her anti-sickness tablets and told her that they thought it was a stomach bug. They said there was no red flags, and to go to the hospital on Wednesday if it continued."

However, her condition worsened and she started screaming in pain. The family decided to take her to the hospital but the teenager collapsed in the bathroom and had some trouble with her legs. Ms Braithwaite and Layla's mother carried her to the car, where she became increasingly unresponsive.

They took her to Grimsby's closest hospital and discovered a blood clot in her brain after doing a CT Scan. Layla underwent surgery on December 13, however, she was declared brain-dead the following day.

Ms Braithwaite added, "Words can't even describe how devastated our family are. With it being so close to Christmas as well, it sucks all the Christmas spirit out of you. We cannot understand why they said there were no red flags and then the day later she's brain dead. It's incomprehensible. It's just such a shock. She had only just started college and got a job. It's just such a shock. We are absolutely devastated."

Layla's family stated that her professors considered her a potential Oxford student. The family has also donated Layla's organs for transplant operations. They have been told that Layla's organs have saved five lives days before Christmas.