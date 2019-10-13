14 Civilians Killed In Turkish Offensive In North Syria: Report

At least 14 civilians were killed on Sunday in fighting in northern Syria.

At least 14 civilians were killed on Sunday in fighting in northern Syria where Turkey is carrying out an offensive against Kurdish forces, a war monitor said.

The dead included five people who were killed when pro-Turkey rebels opened fire on their car near Ain Issa, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

