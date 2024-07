Emergency crews are at the scene, according to reports (Representational)

Up to 100 people could be injured after a passenger train travelling in Russia's southern Volgograd region derailed on Monday, Russian news agencies reported.

The Interfax news agency said that eight train cars had been derailed and that emergency crews were at the scene.

