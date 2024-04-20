1 Killed, 8 Injured In 'Bombing' At Iraq Military Base

A "bombing" killed one person and wounded eight others at a military base in central Iraq.

A "bombing" killed one person and wounded eight others at a military base in central Iraq overnight Friday, an interior ministry source said.

The explosion hit the base at Calso, where former pro-Iranian paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi -- now integrated into the regular army -- is stationed, said one military official.

