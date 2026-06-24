Opinion | Why Indian Parties Are Beginning To Look Like Political 'Spare Parts'

In the old imagination of Indian democracy, a seat was won after a campaign. The candidate filed nomination papers, voters listened to speeches, caste elders made their calculations, party workers fought over polling booths, and the Election Commission announced the result. Today, in several corners of the Republic, the more advanced practitioners of politics are trying something more efficient: win before the voter gets a chance to vote.

Maharashtra's recent Legislative Council elections offer a telling example. Of the 17 seats from local authorities' constituencies, Mahayuti candidates se cured six unopposed victories after withdrawals by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates in Thane, Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Pune, Ahilyanagar, Yavatmal and Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli. On paper, this is a legitimate democratic outcome. No contest, no polling, no uncertainty. In practice, it is more revealing. A great deal of politics has already happened before the official election.

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There were the usual signs of modern electoral management: withdrawals, rebels, independents, triangular contests and last-minute recalibration. In Ahilyanagar, controversy reportedly arose after an Independent candidate later claimed he had not voluntarily withdrawn. In Pune, multiple withdrawals paved the way for an unopposed victory. In Yavatmal, Congress and potential MVA-backed names withdrew. What voters eventually see is the result. What they do not always see is the pressure, persuasion, arithmetic, and inducement that may shape the field itself.

This is not new. But it has become more systematic.

Surat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election remains the boldest recent template. The BJP's Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed after the Congress candidate's nomination was rejected and other candidates withdrew. The Congress called it "match-fixing"; the BJP called it victory.

Both descriptions, in their own way, captured the moment. In a first-past-the-post system, defeating rivals is one route. Ensuring that rivals do not remain in the fray is another.

The Party As A Vehicle

If Maharashtra shows the politics of withdrawal, Bengal offers the politics of transfer.

The recent Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebellion, with rebel MPs moving towards the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), is the kind of episode that would have sounded comic had it not been so consequential. An obscure registered party suddenly becomes a national instrument. Legislators who might have faced political and legal hazards find, through a direct jump in a small party, a possible route of repositioning. The voter who chose one party now watches that mandate being transported through another political vehicle.

This is ingenious, and deeply questionable. Ingenious because it understands the letter of the law, the limits of anti-defection provisions, the procedural role of the Speaker, and the political value of ambiguity. Questionable, because it reduces parties to containers. A party is no longer an ideological home, organisational family, or social coalition. It can become a shell, a route, a temporary address.

India has thousands of political parties on paper, many of them registered but unrecognised. Some are genuine vehicles of local aspiration. Some represent caste, community or regional interests. Some are ideological experiments. But others are beginning to look like political spare parts: useful when the main engine needs reassembly.

Maharashtra has already shown another version of this through the splits in Shiv Sena and the NCP. In both cases, the battle was not merely about who had the numbers, but who owned the name, the symbol, the memory, and the inheritance.

The present anxiety in Uddhav Thackeray's camp shows how this tactic has acquired a second life: six of the Sena (UBT)'s nine MPs have been at the centre of revolt speculation, and several of them were the very faces who had helped Uddhav hold ground in the 2024 Lok Sabha election after the 2022 split. If they do leave, the blow will not be merely numerical; it will suggest that even post-split loyalists and constituency anchors can be turned into movable assets in the continuing battle over the Sena's inheritance. Indian politics has always had family disputes. What is new is the sophistication with which these disputes are converted into institutional advantage.

The Welfare Model

If one route to victory is to manage the field, another is to manage memory. Here, welfare has become the most powerful new election technology.

In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti's Ladki Bahin scheme became a crucial electoral talking point, with direct cash support to women becoming not merely welfare but a political relationship. Similar "guarantee" politics helped the Congress in Karnataka and Telangana. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) built much of its urban appeal in Delhi around free electricity, water, schools, and mohalla clinics. The BJP has, at the national level, built an enormous welfare-and-beneficiary architecture around housing, toilets, cooking gas, foodgrain, and direct transfers.

But the newer improvisation is sharper: women are no longer treated as a soft vote bank. They are being treated as a decisive political constituency.In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP's Ladli Behna scheme became a template for converting direct support to women into electoral reassurance. In Odisha, the BJP's Subhadra promise was designed not only as welfare, but as a direct challenge to the BJD's long-cultivated relationship with women's self-help groups. In Bihar, Nitish Kumar's pre-poll cash transfer to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana showed how ruling parties can compress welfare, timing, and electoral messaging into a single act. In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance packaged welfare as "Super Six", while the YSR Congress countered with its own welfare-first idiom. Different states, different parties, same insight: the household is now a battlefield, and the woman voter is often the central gatekeeper.

The ingenuity is obvious. It turns governance into recall. The voter is not asked to remember ideology; she is asked to remember what arrived in her bank account, her kitchen, her school or her clinic.

Delhi's AAP gave this politics an urban middle-class gloss: free services were not called freebies, but governance. The Congress has tried to nationalise the "guarantee" format. The BJP has refined beneficiary politics into a formidable national machine. Everyone condemns inducement in principle. Everyone practises some version of it in power.

Caste, Booth, And The Science of Inches

The other great improvisation is social engineering at the smallest possible unit.

In Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party has tried to escape the old Muslim-Yadav label through the PDA formula: Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak. It was not merely a slogan in 2024; it was ticket distribution, alliance arithmetic, and social messaging rolled into one. The BJP, which earlier mastered non-Yadav OBC and non-Jatav Dalit outreach, has had to respond to this recalibration. The old broad categories are no longer enough. Every sub-caste is a possible swing unit. Every local grievance is a political opening.

Andhra Pradesh offered another lesson in coalition engineering. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, and the BJP created a layered coalition of anti-incumbency, caste arithmetic, welfare promises, youth appeal, and Delhi access. Together, they converted addition into multiplication.

Then there is the booth machine. The BJP's booth-level and panna pramukh model remains one of the most consequential innovations in Indian electoral politics. To outsiders, elections are rallies, speeches, and advertisements. To serious parties, elections are pages of voter lists, households, WhatsApp groups, transport on polling day, grievance follow-up, and turnout management. A constituency is too large to manage. A booth is manageable. A page of voters is intimate.

Even new entrants have understood this. Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu may be powered by cinema charisma, but its real test will be whether fan clubs can become polling agents, whether applause can become booth discipline, and whether youth excitement can survive the brutal arithmetic of caste, locality and turnout. In Indian politics, celebrity is a crowd-puller. The organisation is the vote-converter.

Are these methods wrong? Not always. That is what makes the moment complicated.

A party that builds booth-level organisation is doing hard, democratic work. A party that designs welfare for women or the poor may be responding to real need. A party that forms alliances or even encourages withdrawals may be operating within the rules. A faction that seeks legal protection may be using the law as available to it. A new party that mobilises youth or first-time voters is widening participation.

Yet, democracy is not only the absence of illegality. It is also the presence of meaningful choice.

The danger in today's political improvisations is that they increasingly shift the site of competition away from the voter. Candidate withdrawals, engineered splits, symbol battles, registered-party vehicles, welfare targeting, caste micro-calibration, booth surveillance, and celebrity mobilisation all operate before the citizen enters the polling booth. The voter remains central in theory. In practice, they often arrive late in a game already heavily shaped by managers, lawyers, financiers, data teams, and negotiators.

This is Indian politics at its most inventive. It is also Indian politics at its most unsettling.

The genius of the system is that it keeps adapting. The worry is that every adaptation favours those with deeper pockets, stronger machinery, tighter control over institutions, and greater appetite for moral ambiguity. The modern party no longer asks only: how do we persuade voters? It asks: how do we shape the field, manage the rival, own the welfare memory, control the booth, acquire the rebel, protect the defector, dominate the symbol, map the beneficiary, recruit the celebrity, and win the story before the campaign begins?

That may be ingenious politics. Whether it fits a good democracy is another matter.

(Rasheed Kidwai is an author, columnist and conversation curator)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author