Opinion | The Many Meanings Of A 'Banana Republic'

The phrase 'Banana Republic' has had a good run. And I am no longer sure we can use it to describe how the modern republic works, no matter how much decay you think it emotes. The genesis of the term itself no longer serves the outcome it sought to describe. Let me tell you why.

The term, once coined by the American writer O. Henry in his 1904 book Cabbages and Kings, was used to describe a fictional Central American country, 'Anchuria', a "small, maritime banana republic" whose government bent to the interests of a powerful foreign corporation. Over time, the phrase escaped literature and entered political vocabulary as shorthand for a state where power was increasingly concentrated, institutions were weak, and the idea of democracy existed more on paper than in practice.

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For more than a century, the term has faithfully served journalists, academics, and largely disappointed citizens. It was a useful phrase because everyone immediately knew what it meant. A Banana Republic was where institutions went to die, where narrative-building often became a government's most effective tool of governance.

While we always imagined that we would know exactly the moment a republic began to lose its way - larger than life political figures, carefully choreographed displays of institutional strength, constitutions that served more as optional reading material and less as foundational documents - but maybe it is more subtle than we can hypothesise. The modern republic has developed subtler habits and has become increasingly difficult to detect.

Decline in the modern republic is perhaps more polite with its entry, and equally harsh in its outcome. Institutions do not collapse anymore, but are simply less inclined to stand tall against authority. The media remains very much alive, though increasingly preoccupied with delivering pre-approved narratives under the comforting label of news. Nobody shuts down Universities anymore, no public institution is formally abolished, no political leaders resign or even apologise for mistakes. Public debate continues, the range, however, narrows down into acceptable boundaries.

And, this, dear reader, may be one of the most defining political innovations of our time. The old model, which relied on coercion, now relies on participation. The new model elevates the enthusiastic supporter as a model citizen, the one that embraces political fidelity as a civic duty. And the sceptical citizen, once regarded as essential to the health of a republic, now becomes a source of irritation.

The transition from coercion to participation gets simpler when politics ceases to be about administration and becomes increasingly concerned with emotion. Where questions about employment, healthcare and education are never truly abandoned, but almost forced to compete with 'sentiment'. Therefore, in modern politics, the art of spectacle holds more value as a political resource. It helps shift the public's attention and builds perception.

And, perhaps the most remarkable achievement of the modern republic is its ability to keep citizens permanently occupied. Public life increasingly resembles a never-ending national group project in which everybody is passionately engaged, and nobody is entirely sure what the assignment was in the first place.

Of course, none of this is unique to any one country. The temptation is universal, and so is its critique. Every government prefers applause, every movement demands loyalty, and every generation imagines itself uniquely qualified to correct the mistakes of history.

The problem, however, is that the idea of Banana Republic belonged to an era in which democratic decline was expected to be 'visible'. It described governments that appeared adverse with the notion of democracy itself. Everything was visible, therefore it was obvious - there were obvious villains, obvious misuse of power and obvious violations. But the modern republic presents a more complicated challenge. It may be because modern republics have become extraordinarily skilled at preserving democratic forms while steadily altering democratic culture. Democracy was never just a mere tool through which power could be acquired, but also something that, through the same power, remained answerable. So, where did it go wrong?

The most revealing feature, in my humble opinion, of the modern republic is that every criticism now arrives with a disclaimer. It is as though critics have learned to place an invisible asterisk at the end of every sentence, a self-warning of sorts, that disagreement need not be mistaken for disloyalty.

Therefore, the question arises: should we retire the term Banana Republic, because, in hindsight, no such visible decay of the republic really exists?

Democracies are wealthier now, economies are larger, infrastructure is better, scientific capabilities have expanded, the militaries are stronger. Entire industries exist today that would have been unimaginable a few decades ago. The trains run faster. The skylines grow taller. The stock markets climb higher.

The republic appears to be working.

Or, is the Banana Republic now an inadequate term to define the 'invisible' rot in today's modern republic?

Democratic decline is not supposed to co-exist with prosperity. Our sense of alarm now exists in our angry outbursts on social media. Because every 'erosion' arrives wrapped in the language of situational necessity or public interest.

Perhaps this is why the term Banana Republic feels increasingly outdated.

The phrase belonged to a political world that imagined democratic decline as an event. The modern republic has transformed it into a process. If the Banana Republic was once our preferred shorthand for democratic decay, what happens when democratic decay learns better manners? What exactly are we supposed to call it then? Do we start assigning new fruits to such newer notions?

(The author is a Social Media Executive at NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author