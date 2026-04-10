Opinion | Over 1 Lakh US Troops Are Stationed In Europe. What Happens If They Leave?

Wednesday was the day after the United States and Iran had agreed on a two-week ceasefire. Obviously, the pause in the West Asia war was going to dominate the press conference at the White House. During the press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dropped a bombshell. In response to a question, she casually revealed that President Donald Trump would be discussing the US's potential exit from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with Secretary General Mark Rutte later that day.

Trump has been angry over the fact that several European NATO members refused his call to support the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. Only days earlier, he had signalled how far he was willing to go, saying America's membership was not "beyond reconsideration". Then came the meeting itself. Trump and Rutte spoke privately for nearly two hours, described afterwards as a blunt and tense exchange. If there had been hope that diplomacy might cool tempers, it faded quickly. Within minutes, Trump took to Truth Social and delivered a pointed message: "NATO WASN'T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON'T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN."

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The Leaked Messages

One could see it coming. Last year, in an accidentally leaked WhatsApp chat, Vice President JD Vance and War Secretary Pete Hegseth called the Europeans "free-loading". There is a strong feeling in the Trump administration that Europe has taken the US for a ride for far too long.

Will the US, however, really leave the 32-nation alliance? If America, its most powerful member, were to leave, defence experts in Europe believe the consequences would extend far beyond the continent.

The Unmistakable Numbers

To understand the scale of such a move, it is important to begin with what the US currently provides to NATO. Around 1 lakh highly trained American troops are stationed across Europe. The US has air bases in Germany and Italy, naval facilities in Spain, intelligence hubs, logistics networks, missile defence systems and rapid response units across Europe. These forces are deeply integrated into NATO command structures and would be among the first to respond during a crisis. Needless to say, their presence acts as a deterrent in a big way, particularly against Russia.

It is to be noted that the American role is not limited to troops. The US makes up the backbone of NATO's nuclear deterrence. It is no secret that American nuclear weapons are stationed in several European countries under NATO's nuclear-sharing arrangement. More important than the weapons is the guarantee behind them. The credibility of NATO rests on the assumption that the US would come to Europe's defence. If Washington were to withdraw, that assumption would certainly weaken. Even if treaties remained, the psychological impact would be immediate, because deterrence depends as much on perception as on capability.

America Is, After All, The Strongest

The first impact of a US withdrawal would, therefore, be operational. European militaries are bound to face capability gaps. The US currently provides much of NATO's airlift capacity, intelligence-gathering, missile defence and long-range strike capability. European forces have strengthened since 2014, especially after Russia's actions in Crimea (Ukraine), but the gap remains large. Without American support, coordination would slow. Command structures would need redesigning. Joint operations would become more complicated. The alliance would still exist, but it would function differently and with reduced capacity.

The second impact would be psychological. American troops in Europe serve, many say, as a tripwire. Their presence automatically links European security with American involvement. If they were withdrawn, that automatic link would disappear. Countries close to Russia, especially in Eastern Europe, worry that this ambiguity could invite testing actions below the threshold of full conflict. Even small incidents could become more likely if adversaries believe America is not directly engaged. In security terms, perception matters and withdrawal would change perceptions overnight.

Slower To Act

Let's consider logistics, too. Today, if Russia attacks a European country, arranging logistics would be a nightmare for Europe without the US's help. American bases in Europe serve to defend the continent. They are also staging grounds for operations in the Middle East, Africa and surrounding regions. If those bases were gone, NATO's ability to deploy quickly outside Europe would shrink. Crisis response missions, evacuations, maritime patrols and humanitarian operations would be delayed.

European countries would then face a clear choice. Either they increase defence spending significantly and build independent capabilities, or they accept reduced readiness. Some movement in this direction has already begun. Germany has increased its defence budget. Poland is expanding its armed forces. France has long argued for European strategic autonomy.

However, building military capability takes time. Procurement cycles run for years, and training soldiers and integrating systems takes longer. A sudden American withdrawal would create a gap that Europe could not immediately fill.

Europe has watched Iranian missiles and drones punch holes in American bases and the wider security architecture in the Gulf. It has dented America's aura of invincibility. The question now troubling many Europeans is, if Iran can strike American bases in the Gulf, could Russia do the same, or inflict even greater damage, on American bases in Europe?

Germany's debate over conscription captures this changing mood in Europe. Berlin is considering reviving compulsory military service, suspended in 2011, amid fears that Europe can no longer rely indefinitely on NATO and, by extension, the US. Europe's largest economy must shoulder greater responsibility as security risks rise, particularly after Russia's war in Ukraine and uncertainty over Washington's long-term commitment.

Conscription In Germany, Budget Hikes Elsewhere

The proposal has triggered sharp controversy within Germany. Critics argue that conscription would be expensive, logistically complex, and would potentially politically divide a country that has grown accustomed to a professional volunteer military. Others warn that Germany's armed forces lack infrastructure, trainers and barracks to absorb large numbers quickly. Germany is moving from a post-Cold War peace dividend mindset towards a harder security posture.

Across Europe, rising defence budgets are becoming a cause for great concern. Governments are investing in air defence, artillery and troop readiness. Joint European procurement initiatives are said to be expanding to reduce dependence on American weapons systems.

Some of the developments may not be headline-grabbing. For instance, the European Union's promotion of joint defence funds, cross-border military mobility and integrated command structures. France continues to push for strategic autonomy. The logic is that if NATO becomes politically ineffective or the US leaves it, Europe must still be able to protect its borders, sea lanes and infrastructure.

Who Gets The Nuclear Control Button?

There is also the nuclear question. Europe currently depends heavily on the American nuclear umbrella. Of course, France and Britain are nuclear powers, but these are national deterrents, not collective ones. If American guarantees disappear, debate would intensify over whether Europe should create a shared nuclear deterrent. This would be politically sensitive and possibly technically quite complex. Questions of control, financing and doctrine would arise. Yet, the discussion is already occurring quietly in some policy circles.

From the American perspective, a withdrawal would reflect shifting priorities. Since Barack Obama's presidency, Washington's strategic focus has increasingly shifted to the Indo-Pacific and the rise of China. Some policymakers argue that Europe is wealthy enough to defend itself and should take greater responsibility. This argument has long been part of the US domestic debate. The global implications would extend beyond Europe. Alliances in Asia would be watched closely. Countries like Japan and South Korea rely on American security guarantees. If European allies perceive reduced commitment, Asian partners might reassess their own thoughts.

India An Unlikely Winner?

India has long advocated a multipolar world. A Europe less dependent on American security could move in that direction. European countries might pursue more independent foreign policies - and, consequently, independent defence cooperation with India. Joint exercises, technology collaboration and maritime coordination in the Indian Ocean could become more attractive.

At the same time, fragmentation in Western security structures could increase uncertainty. A weaker NATO might embolden regional assertiveness elsewhere. Greater instability in Europe would affect global markets and diplomatic alignments. India benefits from a predictable balance rather than sudden shifts.

For seventy-odd years, the American security umbrella in Europe was treated as permanent. Now it is being discussed as conditional. If the US actually pulled out of NATO, the result would not simply be the weakening of an alliance. It would be the beginning of a new global security order - perhaps a more multipolar one, which could bring a big role for India.

(Syed Zubair Ahmed is a London-based senior Indian journalist with three decades of experience with the Western media)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author