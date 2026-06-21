Safe...For Now: Rohit Sharma And The Curious Art Of Delaying The Inevitable

By the time Rohit Sharma had walked out to bat in Chennai on Saturday evening, he would have known the conversations about him. Modern cricketers do not need to doom scroll through their social media handles to know the buzz. Stars like Rohit Sharma move with an entourage and then often act as the eyes and years of the superstar. They are the 'f&fs', or friends and families cheering them on. The f&fs know about speculations, they know about the direction of the wind, with that opinion.

But a character like Sharma does not mind them. He has lived with these questions for close to three years now. Except the question was more immediate. Was the ODI vs Afghanistan in Chennai his swansong?

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For now it seems that conversations have been settled.

As things stand, Rohit Sharma will board that flight to England next month. There are three ODIs scheduled in Birmingham, Cardiff and London between July 14 and 19, and India's old guard isn't being pushed aside just yet.

It is unlikely he will go when there are still runs left in the bat. On Saturday against Afghanistan, Hitman showed that there were plenty.

When you want to put a batter to a test, pitch him against the No.1 bowler. And is what BCCI did.

Against him on the hot, sultry Chennai evening was Rashid Khan.

Rohit treated him with the kind of disdain that only supreme confidence and years of muscle memory can produce. Eleven runs came off the 14th over - a six and a four - and suddenly social media had found its next highlight package.

The former captain may be in the winter of his career, but it did not look like the end was near. If anything, he resembled actor reminding everyone that the stage belongs to him and he belongs in there. That class doesn't disappear overnight. The pulls he brought out were crisp, the flicks were effortless, his touches against spin carried the same kind of authority with which he has ruled white ball cricket for over a decade.

Rohit started slow but at one stage went ahead of Jaiswal, who he kept guiding during the youngster's 100 in the final ODI.

For 102 minutes, Rohit batted like a man who had heard every question over the last two days and chosen to answer them with the sound emanating from the middle of his bat.

He made 79 from 69 balls, a strike rate of 114. It was Rohit's 62nd ODI half-century- a fine innings. But not the hundred everyone had been waiting for.

That surely was enough to quieten the doubters for the evening, but not enough to end the debate.

It almost felt that he was struck by commentator's curse. As soon as the man on the microphone said "he needs a hundred here", fate intervened. Mohammad Nabi induced one pull shot too many and substitute fielder Sediqullah Atal held on.

Rohit Sharma still sits among the elites but is constantly being judged against his own past. The fifties have been coming, and the elegance remains too. He is ICC's No.4-ranked ODI batter, with only Virat Kohli ahead of him among Indians.

Yet what everyone is pointing to is how the centuries have dried up. His last ODI hundred was that unbeaten 121 in Sydney in 2025. For several batters, that would hardly constitute a drought. But when one talks about Rohit Sharma, expectations are altogether at a different scale.

His numbers in 2025 were solid enough - 650 runs at an average of 50. A welcome rebound after a dip in 2024. But they pale beside the standards he set in 2023, when he had amassed 1,255 runs at 52.29 and seemed capable of taking attacks apart at will. That was when he was an exceptional captain and an exceptional batter too.

The last time he travelled to South Africa was in 2017/2018. Over 6 innings he had scored 170. This appears a lifetime ago.

England though, has recent memories. He had amassed 93 runs in 3 innings in 2022...

But 4 years later, his fitness remains the biggest worry.

He had a hamstring injury during IPL 2026, forcing him to miss six matches. His return as an Impact Substitute and subsequent clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence all point to the truth that at 39, sport is as much about managing the body as mastering the game.

Not every athlete can be Lionel Messi and defy time indefinitely. Desire and physical limitations don't always travel together, there are many instances of them taking divergent paths.

Yet, from what we saw of Rohit, there is nothing to suggest that he is a man preparing to walk away.

As a practical, grounded athlete he knows that the path to World Cup won't be easy, but with a good team of experts, it may be manageable. England is coming up next, then West Indies at home, New Zealand away, Sri Lanka at home and Zimbabwe away. Roughly 16 ODIs remain before the 2027 World Cup starts to dominate every conversation.

For now, his place is secure. But in Indian cricket, security is like a life on rent.

The bigger question is what happens in 2027. Will India take both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to South Africa and Zimbabwe? Like Brazil with Neymar or Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo, there is undeniable value in experience, aura and the ability to inspire.

One thing is certain: sentiment rarely wins selection meetings.

When the selectors sit down later this year to shape India's World Cup roadmap, reputations alone won't carry much weight. As Mohinder Amarnath once famously described the selection committee, they are "a bunch of jokers" until they pick the right team, and wise men when they do.

Ultimately, only two things will matter- Form and fitness.

Right now, Rohit Sharma has enough of both to keep the questions at bay.

As I sit to write this piece, there is hardly a spec of doubt that Rohit Sharma will be picked. The skies look clear for his flight to London today. However as a man who understands the sudden storms of the selection room, he knows tomorrow clouds can gather.