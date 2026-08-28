Meta Pays Billions Over Teen Harms In US. In India, Algo Runs Unchecked

Meta has agreed to pay $16.68 billion to settle claims that it hooked American children on Facebook and Instagram. That is roughly Rs 1.59 lakh crore, more than India's entire annual education budget. The US has now put a price on the harm its children suffered. India has not even started counting.

The settlement resolves claims from 29 US states. They alleged Meta deliberately designed its apps to addict teenagers, misled users, and improperly harvested children's data. Meta denies wrongdoing. But the deal forces major changes, including significant product and design overhauls (such as daily usage limits and nighttime usage restrictions).

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This is not only an American story. By Meta's own advertising tools, Instagram's reach in India stood at 481 million people in 2025, Facebook's at 403 million. Nearly half of India's population is under 30. A reckoning that stops at America's shoreline leaves out the platform's largest, youngest audience.

A settlement is not a verdict in court. But it proves something else. A coalition of US states took on one of the most powerful companies on earth over what its products do to children. And Meta chose to settle.

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Meta is not just a social media company. In 2025, its family of apps, which includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, generated $198.8 billion in revenue and $102.5 billion in operating profit. Advertising alone brought in $196.2 billion.

Meta's raw material is human attention. That makes "platform" the wrong word for what it runs. A platform hosts what others post. Meta hyper-personalises. It decides what lands in your feed, when to notify you, how long to keep you scrolling. Then it sells the attention this produces.

So the real question is not what harmful content someone uploaded. It is what Meta's own algorithm did with it, who it showed it to, how often, and why.

The most damning evidence is from Meta's own researchers. The Wall Street Journal revealed internal documents showing Meta knew Instagram could worsen body-image problems in teenage girls.

More recently, NYU Stern's Tech and Society Lab catalogued 35 internal Meta studies on how its products affect young people, covering body image, eating disorders, depression, cyberbullying, and unwanted sexual contact. The researchers admit the public record is incomplete.

That caveat matters. So does this: Meta wasn't only being warned by outsiders. It was actively analysing the risks itself.

The US Surgeon General has separately warned that heavy social media use roughly doubles adolescents' risk of depression and anxiety, and that nearly half of teens surveyed said it made them feel worse about their bodies.

When the users are children and Meta has its own evidence of risk, the burden shifts: the product should prove it's safe, not the other way round. Social media has benefits, but the question is whether a company that knows the risks should still optimise for engagement, leaving society to pick up the rest. Mark Zuckerberg founded and controls Meta, so he owns this. At a 2024 Senate hearing, after years of warnings, he apologised to parents for what their children had been through.

Which brings us back home. The numbers bear repeating, because they explain why this matters. Instagram's reach in India is roughly half the country's entire online population of 958 million. That is not a slice of the market. That is the market.

China, by contrast, has its own domestic digital ecosystem and restricts minors on it. India banned TikTok in 2020 and got nothing to replace it, no homegrown platform anywhere near Meta's scale. India's young population is unusually concentrated on one company's products, and the dominance is impossible to miss. With hundreds of millions of Indian users, even a low rate of harm adds up to an enormous number of affected lives. This is not a niche worry about a handful of teenagers in Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru. It is a question about the country's human capital.

And yet India's regulatory imagination is stuck inside a stopwatch. Since February, platforms must take down flagged unlawful content within three hours of a court order or government notice, two hours for the most sensitive categories, a regime built to handle a single offending post, faster than before, but not a system engineered to keep serving a child more of whatever she cannot look away from.

Ask instead why the algorithm recommended that post to a fourteen-year-old in the first place. Ask why it kept recommending it, day after day, long after there was every sign she wanted to stop. Ask whether the app was built to keep her scrolling, because her attention, not her overall wellbeing, is the target.

That is the difference between moderating content and holding a platform accountable.

India has taken some steps. Digital rules have evolved, and the government has pushed Meta on child sexual-abuse material and deepfakes. Welcome, but not enough.

Under the EU's Digital Services Act, such platforms must assess and mitigate systemic risks, including risks to minors and to public health posed by their own recommender systems. India should study this closely.

Here is where that shift in approach could begin. Real age limits below 16, backed by genuine age verification and real privacy safeguards, not a checkbox any child can tick. Compulsory, independent audits of how recommendation engines and addictive design choices affect young users' mental health. Guaranteed access to anonymised platform data for independent Indian researchers, so the country stops relying on the companies to grade their own homework. Outside scrutiny of the algorithms deciding what a child sees next. And fines large enough to actually matter to a company this size, not symbolic penalties a platform this profitable can absorb without blinking.

Above all, India needs to shift its whole approach: from removing bad content to making the system itself safer. Deleting posts while the recommendation engine keeps pushing harm is mopping the floor with the tap still running.

The irony that says it all: When the settlement was announced, Meta's shares jumped 4.96 per cent intraday. Investors were relieved; a company that had faced claims running as high as $1.4 trillion now had a fixed bill instead.

Certainty for shareholders. Money and new rules for American states - some new protections for American teenagers.

What does an Indian teenager get?

The same Facebook. The same Instagram. The same company, the same addiction, at even greater scale. But no compensation. No systemic-risk regime. No reckoning at all.

India's demographic dividend is its greatest strength. We talk endlessly about educating, skilling and employing our young people. But before any of that, there's a simpler task: protect their minds.

If the US has started asking what Meta owes its children, India must now ask what it owes its own.