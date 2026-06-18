Ringside View | FIFA World Cup 2026: Magic Of Cristiano Ronaldo Missing — But Why?

On a day when Lionel Messi found the net, Kylian Mbappe delivered again and Harry Kane added his name to the scoresheet, Cristiano Ronaldo's was conspicuously absent. For many of his supporters, the question is simple: what happened? Inside the stadium in Houston, Portugal fans repeatedly chanted Ronaldo's name, hoping to spark one of those familiar moments that have defined his extraordinary career. He acknowledged them, gesturing back, perhaps willing something special into existence himself. But nothing came on the night.

For more than an hour during Portugal's 1-1 draw with DR Congo on Wednesday, Ronaldo barely registered. It wasn't that he was having a disastrous game. There were no wild misses, no misplaced passes, no glaring mistakes that detractors could make fun of on social media, he was just switched off, or, there was simply... very little of Ronaldo present.

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He drifted through the contest almost unnoticed, a player who once dominated every inch of the pitch now struggling to impose himself.

After the break, he at least managed two attempts. Both were nearly identical, shots from cutbacks that flashed wide of the near post. The second opportunity carried greater significance. Had Ronaldo allowed the ball to run, Bruno Fernandes, arriving behind him, would have had a much clearer sight of goal.

It was a moment that did not escape Thierry Henry. "The team needs to score. You don't need to score," Henry said on Fox Sports, suggesting Ronaldo is putting himself above the team. "If he goes into the six-yard box, it would have been a tap-in for Bruno Fernandes."

Perhaps the most revealing moment was when a cross arrived from the right towards the far post, the kind of delivery Ronaldo once attacked with unmatched authority. In his prime, he would have soared above defenders and buried it. This time, he stayed rooted. He simply didn't jump.

Was it because he couldn't? Because he chose not to? Nobody knows. More troubling was another statistic. This was the 10th consecutive major tournament match in which Ronaldo failed to score.

If Roberto Martinez, the Portugal coach, sees him as a figure whose presence inspires the dressing room, or as an emergency option from the bench capable of producing something decisive late in games, much in the way Carlo Ancelotti has managed Neymar, or even as a specialist penalty taker, that argument is understandable. But the debate over his place in the starting line-up continues to intensify.

"A lot of the game he's standing in an offside position," said Wayne Rooney on the BBC.

Fans are already questioning whether Portugal might have benefited from circumstances taking the decision out of Martinez's hands. Had Ronaldo served the full suspension stemming from the red card he received against Ireland in qualifying, rather than having two matches of his three-game ban surprisingly overturned, Portugal and their manager might have been spared this difficult conversation.

When the final whistle blew, Ronaldo slowly made his way towards the tunnel. Halfway there, he stopped, he did turn around and exchange handshakes with teammates and opposition players but then he disappeared.

Dropping Cristiano Ronaldo is never straightforward. Not when there is always another landmark waiting. Another tournament on the horizon. The chase for 1,000 career goals. And certainly not when contemporaries and long-time rivals are still producing on the biggest stages.

Perhaps that is why the toughest decisions are often the most painful ones. Because for all the signs of decline, Ronaldo's career has conditioned everyone - coaches, teammates, supporters and even opponents - to believe that one more magical night is always just around the corner.

But football has never been sentimental. And sometimes, even the greatest legends cannot outrun time.